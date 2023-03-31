Private Trust Co. NA Invests $26,000 in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE:GWH opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.95.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

