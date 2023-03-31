Private Trust Co. NA Invests $26,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 143,242 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBDT opened at $24.81 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

