Private Trust Co. NA Invests $30,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 401,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

