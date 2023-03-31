Private Trust Co. NA Invests $33,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

