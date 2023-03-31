Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $11.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

