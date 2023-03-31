Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $51,000 Investment in AAM Transformers ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AAM Transformers ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

AAM Transformers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TRFM opened at $25.70 on Friday. AAM Transformers ETF has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.62.

About AAM Transformers ETF

The AAM Transformers ETF (TRFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pence Transformers index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of US-listed companies that have the potential to transform consumer behavior and technological innovation. Companies are screened for their spending on research and development (R&D).

