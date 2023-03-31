Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $34.72 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

