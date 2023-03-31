Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOMP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 221,302 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
