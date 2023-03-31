Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 144 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,889,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,597,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 61,843 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

FXY opened at $70.23 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

