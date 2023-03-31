Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $48.83 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

