Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 151,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter.

EELV opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

