Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 266.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,517,000 after buying an additional 969,062 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

