Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 188,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Moderna stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,972,119.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $82,574,632. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

