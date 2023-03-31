Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Markel were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,262.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,317.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,269.59. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

