Private Trust Co. NA Sells 110 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

URTH opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

