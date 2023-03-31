Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,466 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. American National Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 450,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 294,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $54.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $441.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

