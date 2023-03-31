Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 102,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

