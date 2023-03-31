Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,002 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

