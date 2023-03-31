Private Trust Co. NA Sells 266 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

