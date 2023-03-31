Private Trust Co. NA Sells 380 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

