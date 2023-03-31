Private Trust Co. NA Sells 943 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCOW. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 1,248,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 847,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 446,371 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 210,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 201,424 shares during the period.

BATS GCOW opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

