Private Trust Co. NA Takes $29,000 Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

GFS opened at $70.56 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

