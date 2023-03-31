Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after buying an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 380,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,746,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $739.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRSP shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

