Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.52 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

