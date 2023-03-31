Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,804,000 after purchasing an additional 387,584 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,683,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 288,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,089,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PULS stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

