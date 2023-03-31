Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average of $184.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

