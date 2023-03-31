Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in CarMax by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,397,000 after acquiring an additional 540,819 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,944,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 503,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 397,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax Profile

KMX stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.