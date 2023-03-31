Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $261.37 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.70.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

