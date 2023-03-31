Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in onsemi were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in onsemi by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in onsemi by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

