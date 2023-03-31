PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 7,363 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 223 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $10,581.35.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,542.48.

On Monday, January 9th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,419,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

