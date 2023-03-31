Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 410.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

CAG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

