Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,253 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,253 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PATH opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.