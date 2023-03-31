Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,447.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

