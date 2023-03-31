Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

