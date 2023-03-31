Quent Capital LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $224.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $280.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.16.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

