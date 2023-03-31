Quent Capital LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

