Quent Capital LLC Has $41,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.27.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.31 and its 200-day moving average is $254.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.