Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

