Quent Capital LLC Invests $27,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

UWM Stock Up 0.8 %

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

