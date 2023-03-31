Quent Capital LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 93.3% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

