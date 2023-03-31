Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

