Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

