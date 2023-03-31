Quent Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

