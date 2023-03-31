Quent Capital LLC Sells 340 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

