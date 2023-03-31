Quent Capital LLC Sells 381 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.