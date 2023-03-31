Quent Capital LLC Takes $40,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

