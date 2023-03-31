Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $245.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

