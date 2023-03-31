Quent Capital LLC Trims Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GTES opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.