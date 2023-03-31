Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RJF opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

