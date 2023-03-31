Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Realty Income by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

